Slow Cooker Apple Crisp with Cake Mix

We absolutely love this stuff. We love the way the sauce caramelizes around the edges. I am going to make a bunch of copies of this recipe so everyone who tries it will quit asking for it.

By thepaynebunch

Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine sugar, cornstarch, and 2 teaspoons apple pie spice in a small bowl.

  • Place apples in a large slow cooker. Stir in spice mixture and toss with lemon juice.

  • Mix cake mix, brown sugar, and remaining apple pie spice together in a medium bowl. Stir in melted butter until thoroughly blended; mixture will be crumbly. Sprinkle over apples in the cooker.

  • Cover and cook until apples are tender, on Low for 4 hours or on High for 2 hours. Partially uncover the slow cooker and continue to cook until the topping has hardened, about 1 hour more.

Cook's Note:

So far I have used Betty Crocker(TM) Butter Recipe Yellow and am getting ready to try a spice cake mix.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
439 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 82.1g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 21.2mg; sodium 290.7mg. Full Nutrition
