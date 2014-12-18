Slow Cooker Apple Crisp with Cake Mix
We absolutely love this stuff. We love the way the sauce caramelizes around the edges. I am going to make a bunch of copies of this recipe so everyone who tries it will quit asking for it.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
So far I have used Betty Crocker(TM) Butter Recipe Yellow and am getting ready to try a spice cake mix.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
439 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 82.1g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 21.2mg; sodium 290.7mg. Full Nutrition