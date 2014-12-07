Cheesy Potato-Cauliflower Soup

This cheesy potato-cauliflower soup is a brightened take on traditional cheese soups. The vinegar, lemon, and cayenne give it a wonderful kick!

By Sass

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine cauliflower, potatoes, broth, celery, carrots, and onions in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Cover and cook until vegetables have softened, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat but keep the lid on.

  • Melt butter in another large saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in flour; cook and whisk until bubbly and brown, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and gradually whisk in milk. Return to medium heat and cook until thickened, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Add veggies and broth to the milk mixture. Continue stirring. Add vinegar, garlic powder, lemon juice, cayenne, salt, and pepper. Remove from the heat and slowly add Cheddar, Swiss, and American cheeses, stirring well until melted.

  • Ladle into bowls and garnish with scallions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
408 calories; protein 16.3g; carbohydrates 23.4g; fat 28.3g; cholesterol 82.2mg; sodium 533.3mg. Full Nutrition
