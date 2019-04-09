Slow Cooker Pasta Fagioli Soup

This Italian pasta fagioli crockpot soup is fairly healthy, tasty, and easy to make in a slow cooker.

Recipe by Stephen Williams

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease. Transfer beef to a slow cooker.

  • Add stock, broth, tomatoes, spaghetti sauce, red and white kidney beans, celery, carrot, onion, parsley, oregano, pepper, salt, and hot sauce to the slow cooker.

  • Cover and cook on Low for 7 to 8 hours or High for 4 to 6 hours, adding pasta during the last 15 minutes.

Tips

You can use venison in place of ground beef and bow tie pasta in place of ditalini.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; protein 21.8g; carbohydrates 32.5g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 47.7mg; sodium 1072mg. Full Nutrition
