Slow Cooker Pasta Fagioli Soup

Great final result - HOWEVER - as at least one other commenter pointed out, you need a very large slow-cooker to accommodate all of the ingredients for the recipe as posted. I was going to add the stock & broth last but it was apparent that there would be insufficient space in my 6-QT slow-cooker to accommodate the broth; after the stock we were right up to the limit. Not to worry though - the consistency of the final product (including the Ditalini which was added w/o any space problems) was just fine and everyone raved about the flavor. I did take the advice of other commenters and do a 50/50 beef & sausage mix otherwise followed the recipe as written (also minus the broth that wouldn't fit). Will definitely be making this one again.