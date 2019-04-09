Slow Cooker Pasta Fagioli Soup

This is not...... Pasta fagiole my mother used to make it she got the recipe from her friend that was Czechoslovakian and came over to the US after WWII It makes me want to dig it out (I have 30-40 cook books and countless recipes) And it's not a soup it's a thicker dish with dumplings and beef rouk (sp) and I believe pinto beans
The soup flavor is delicious. Didn't give it 5 stars because there were too many ingredients to fit in my crockpot (and I have a large crockpot). I didn't use the 4 cups of beef broth and only put about a 1/2 cup of spaghetti sauce in. I substituted the diced tomatoes for crushed tomatoes with basil. I used 50/50 ground beef and turkey Italian sausage. I cooked the onions with the meat to give them a sweeter flavor in the soup.
Great final result - HOWEVER - as at least one other commenter pointed out, you need a very large slow-cooker to accommodate all of the ingredients for the recipe as posted. I was going to add the stock & broth last but it was apparent that there would be insufficient space in my 6-QT slow-cooker to accommodate the broth; after the stock we were right up to the limit. Not to worry though - the consistency of the final product (including the Ditalini which was added w/o any space problems) was just fine and everyone raved about the flavor. I did take the advice of other commenters and do a 50/50 beef & sausage mix otherwise followed the recipe as written (also minus the broth that wouldn't fit). Will definitely be making this one again.
This is a tastey soup. I ran into one issue, I could not fit the 4 cups of beef broth so I just used as much as my slow cooker had room for and I have a large pot too. I also used more carrots, celery, and pasta than the recipe. i will make again for sure. It would go great with garlic bread or French or sourdough.
Very hearty! It turned out magnifico! I did make some substitutions such as I used ground Italian sausage (mild) instead of ground beef, the spices were flavorful. I also used tomato paste instead of a spaghetti sauce. I added zucchini as well. Lastly, I sautéed my chopped veggies in bacon grease for flavor. A dash of Parmesan cheese was the finishing touch!
This was delicious. Everyone raved about it. Prep was easy! I'll be making this again.
I loved the ease of this recipe. I made it with only a few minor substitutions because of what I had on hand. You could modify the recipe in dozens of ways and still have a winner. I was afraid of the Tabasco, so only used a couple of drops. I put everything except the pasta in the slow cooker before bedtime and let it cook overnight. It barely fit in my 12 cup cooker, and is so hearty that I would prefer it with more broth. It should freeze well. Will definitely make it again.
It was fantastic! I did make some changes. I used venison burger instead of beef burger, I also substituted macaroni noodles instead of the ditalini noodles. Lastly, I felt the soup need a bit more salt for my taste buds!
It was a hit. I did modify a bit. I used 1 lb burger and 1lb mild Italian sausage. Used 2 lg cans of beans and more noodles so then I used another beef broth. I also topped with shredded parm! Delicious
It was delicious! I bought chicken broth instead of the beef on accident, used it anyway. Added 1 more celery and carrot stalk. It turned out great! Can’t wait to make it next time with the beef broth. We loved ut!
2.27.21 Got this going early in the day and enjoyed a hearty, robust soup for dinner with a side salad and a hot baguette. The ditalini goes in for the last 15 minutes, and honestly, the soup was very liquid-y at that point. But the pasta soaked up a lot of the broth, and the soup ended up with just about perfect consistency. Very tasty soup, definitely would make again. Thanks for submitting your recipe Stephen Williams, we enjoyed it!
