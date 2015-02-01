Curried Sweet Potato, Carrot, and Apple Soup
Great spicy and savory vegetarian sweet potato soup! Keeps well, and the flavors improve overnight in the fridge. It can be eaten hot or chilled.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
I recommend Aurora or Golden Delicious apples.
Substitute vegetable broth for skim milk to decrease calories or to make it vegan.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
254 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 46.3g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 1093.3mg. Full Nutrition