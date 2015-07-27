Spaghetti Aglio, Olio, e Peperoncino con Bottarga

Muggine bottarga (cured mullet roe) is an ancient traditional food from the island of Sardinia in Italy. I have enjoyed this treat for so many years I just had to share it with you. A classic pasta dish from Italy becomes a specialty by adding bottarga to it. Enjoy!

By Buckwheat Queen

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook spaghetti in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 12 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet or wok over medium heat.

  • Add garlic to the oil and cook until just warmed through, 1 to 2 minutes. Add chile pepper and stir together, reducing the temperature to medium-low. Continue stirring. The garlic should never become dark brown or crispy. If this has happened, the garlic is burnt and no longer appropriate for consumption.

  • Drain the pasta, reserving at least 1 cup pasta water. Add the spaghetti to the oil mixture, still on medium-low heat. Stir or toss until all the spaghetti is well coated. Add 3/4 of the bottarga and stir to mix with the spaghetti, adding the reserved pasta water to hydrate as needed. There should be a little "sauce" when serving but not soupy.

  • Divide onto 4 plates and sprinkle with chopped parsley and lemon zest; squeeze lemon juice over and sprinkle remaining bottarga on top right before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
554 calories; protein 15.3g; carbohydrates 87.6g; fat 15.8g; sodium 10.8mg. Full Nutrition
