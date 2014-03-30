Vegetarian Lentil Casserole

This lentil casserole is so quick and easy. Put everything in one pan and bake. And it's so tasty! I've modified it slightly from my friend's recipe.

By Rachel Meytin

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x13-inch casserole
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch dish with cooking spray.

  • Rinse and drain rice. Transfer to the prepared baking dish.

  • Add vegetable stock, lentils, Cheddar, onion, corn, carrots, water, oregano, thyme, garlic powder, and salt to the rice. Stir it up until well mixed. Cover with a lid or aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the rice and lentils are tender, about 1 1/2 hours.

Cook's Notes:

Omit the salt if your stock is salty. You can use 4 1/4 cups water plus 4 bouillon cubes in place of the stock and water in this recipe.

Plain brown or green lentils can be used instead of French lentils.

Use anywhere between 1/2 cup to 2 cups of any cheese.

If you use a smaller baking dish, you'll be approaching the top of the dish, so put a pan under it so it doesn't spill in the oven. The 9x13-inch pan works great.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
370 calories; protein 16.6g; carbohydrates 57.7g; fat 9g; cholesterol 22.2mg; sodium 375.8mg. Full Nutrition
