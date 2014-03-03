Grilled Tuscan-Style Porterhouse Steaks

Steak, garlic, olive oil, on the barbecue. What else needs to be said? Be creative and warm your favorite bread to dip in the extra oil. Mangia, mangia!

By Allrecipes Member

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate. Season steaks with salt and pepper.

  • Cook steaks on the preheated grill until they are beginning to firm and are hot and slightly pink in the center, about 12 to 14 minutes, flipping halfway. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 140 degrees F (60 degrees C) for medium.

  • While the steaks are cooking, place garlic in a microwave-safe bowl. Sprinkle some salt over top and pour in 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Mash garlic with the back of a sturdy knife into a fine paste. Stir in remaining oil and red pepper flakes. Heat in the microwave until hot, about 1 to 1 1/2 minutes, mixing every 30 seconds.

  • Remove steaks from the oven and let sit covered for 4 to 5 minutes. Drizzle 2 tablespoons oil mixture over each steak and squeeze lemon wedges over top.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of garlic-oil mixture. The actual amount of garlic-oil mixture consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
922 calories; protein 28.1g; carbohydrates 7.5g; fat 88.4g; cholesterol 94.2mg; sodium 79.4mg. Full Nutrition
