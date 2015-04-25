Montreal Reuben Sandwich

My favorite sandwich is a corned beef Reuben, but finding one in a restaurant that's done to perfection is challenging. The best one I ever had was in Montreal. This comes real close!

By canadian-brit

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 sandwich
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Preheat a large skillet or griddle over medium heat.

  • Lightly butter one side of each bread slice. Place buttered-sides down on the preheated skillet. Place 1 1/2 pieces of Swiss cheese on top of each bread slice, then spread Thousand Island on top.

  • While sandwich halves are toasting, place corned beef on one side of a microwave-safe plate and sauerkraut on the other side. Cover with a dampened paper towel and microwave on high for 90 seconds.

  • Remove bread from the skillet. Add hot corned beef and sauerkraut and close to form a sandwich.

  • Serve with dill pickle.

Cook's Note:

Use the highest quality bread. You can use rye instead of pumpernickel.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
798 calories; protein 51.6g; carbohydrates 47.9g; fat 45.7g; cholesterol 169.5mg; sodium 4338.1mg. Full Nutrition
