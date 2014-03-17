Slow Cooker Corned Beef Reuben Sandwiches
This is one of our favorite meals for St. Paddy's day. It's a little more exciting than regular corned beef and cabbage. We've tested out a few recipes and decided on our favorite ingredients to create this Reuben sandwich. You won't be disappointed.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
You can use brown mustard in place of Thousand Island dressing.
Editor's Note:
Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of cooking liquid and corned beef. The actual amount of cooking liquid and corned beef consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
617 calories; protein 32g; carbohydrates 30.7g; fat 38.9g; cholesterol 138.8mg; sodium 2100.8mg. Full Nutrition