Slow Cooker Corned Beef Reuben Sandwiches

This is one of our favorite meals for St. Paddy's day. It's a little more exciting than regular corned beef and cabbage. We've tested out a few recipes and decided on our favorite ingredients to create this Reuben sandwich. You won't be disappointed.

By snosin

prep:
20 mins
cook:
7 hrs 5 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
7 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 sandwiches
Directions

  • Place sauerkraut in a slow cooker and place corned beef on top. Place beer, onion, garlic cloves, and pickling spice in the slow cooker, around and on top of the corned beef.

  • Cook on Low until brisket is very tender, 7 to 8 hours. Remove brisket from the slow cooker and let rest for 10 minutes.

  • Drain and discard excess liquid from the slow cooker so you can easily access the sauerkraut.

  • Thinly slice corned beef against the grain. Assemble open-faced sandwiches by layering corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese slices on rye bread. Reserve remaining corned beef for another use.

  • Place open-faced sandwiches in a toaster oven and toast until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes. Serve with Thousand Island dressing as a condiment.

Cook's Note:

You can use brown mustard in place of Thousand Island dressing.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of cooking liquid and corned beef. The actual amount of cooking liquid and corned beef consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
617 calories; protein 32g; carbohydrates 30.7g; fat 38.9g; cholesterol 138.8mg; sodium 2100.8mg. Full Nutrition
