Vegan Cashew-Ranch Dip

Rating: Unrated

Very simple, vegan, soy-free, and citrus-free ranch dressing recipe. Hope you enjoy!

By Cece Murphy

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs 20 mins
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place cashews in a pot and cover with water; bring to a boil. Immediately remove from the heat, cover, and let sit for 15 minutes. Drain.

    Advertisement

  • Combine coconut milk, apple cider vinegar, and lemon juice in a small bowl and set aside to curdle, about 5 minutes.

  • Melt 1/4 teaspoon coconut oil in a small pan over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir until translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a blender.

  • Add cashews, remaining 1/2 teaspoon coconut oil, salt, and pepper to the blender until ultra creamy. Add parsley, chives, and dill and pulse until just broken up; blending too long can turn the dressing green.

  • Transfer dip to a mason jar and cover. Place in the refrigerator until chilled, about 2 hours.

Cook's Notes:

You can use pomegranate juice instead of apple cider vinegar, and cranberry juice instead of lemon juice.

Sauteing the onion and garlic adds rich flavor to the dip, but you can add them raw if you'd like.

Chilling the dip can enhance the flavors and make it more rich and flavorful, so I strongly recommend this step.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
115 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 5.4g; fat 10.2g; sodium 157.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022