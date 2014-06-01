Smoky Lime-Grilled Steak Tips

Rating: Unrated

This is a quick and easy steak tip favorite at our house.

By LuceFarm

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine lime zest, juice, olive oil, paprika, and sea salt in a large shallow bowl. Add steak tips; mix and turn to coat. Let sit to absorb flavor, about 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Place steak tips on the preheated grill and cook until they are beginning to firm and are hot and slightly pink in the center, 4 to 5 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 140 degrees F (60 degrees C).

Cook's Notes:

You can use chicken or shrimp instead of steak tips! If you like it spicy, add 1 teaspoon chipotle pepper!

You can easily customize the marinade to your liking. Don't have a lime? Use a lemon. Don't want the smoky flavor of the paprika? Try something else.
Experiment and enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
234 calories; protein 31.5g; carbohydrates 1.9g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 99.8mg; sodium 261.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022