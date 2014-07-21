Avgolemono Rice

A tasty, easy, Greek-inspired Avgolemono rice.

By nic

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Combine butter and olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add rice and stir to coat. Cook and stir for 1 minute.

  • Stir in water, cover, and cook for 10 minutes. Stir in lemon juice; cover and cook until rice is tender and liquid has been absorbed, about 5 minutes longer.

  • Remove from the heat and let sit, covered, for at least 5 minutes.

  • Stir in Parmesan cheese, parsley, and oregano. Add whisked egg and stir until well combined, being careful not to scramble.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 41.4g; fat 17g; cholesterol 70.6mg; sodium 217.2mg. Full Nutrition
