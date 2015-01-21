Savory Cream of Chicken Soup

Rich and creamy homemade cream of chicken soup. I created the recipe for my husband who loves the goopy yellow stuff from a can. He said he will never be able to eat the canned stuff again! Great on a chilly night with good bread or crumpets with plenty of butter.

By MONKEY2000

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add chicken, onion, garlic, and bacon. Cook and stir until chicken is browned on all sides, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Add stock and white wine. Lower heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove chicken to a plate. Strain liquid into a bowl and separate onion and bacon.

  • Return onion and bacon to the pot. Add butter and melt over medium heat. When butter bubbles, whisk in flour. Cook and stir until flour takes on a little color, 3 to 4 minutes. Whisk in reserved chicken stock. Simmer for 5 minutes.

  • While the soup is simmering, shred chicken with your hands.

  • Remove soup from the heat and puree with an immersion blender until smooth. Whisk in cream. Stir in chicken.

Cook's Notes:

This soup will not be the artificial yellow of the canned stuff.

A cut-up chicken with skin and bone will make for a richer soup but chicken breast works too and is faster. Use homemade or good quality store-bought stock. Not bouillon cubes, they are too salty and don't have enough body.

Don't try to make this with fat-free half-and-half! It won't be the same. Also, butter and olive oil add flavor so don't substitute margarine or vegetable oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; protein 25.1g; carbohydrates 8.3g; fat 22.9g; cholesterol 102.9mg; sodium 962mg. Full Nutrition
