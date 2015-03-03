Tom Kha Gai Thai Soup
I fell in love with my local Thai restaurant's tom kha gai soup, and this is my closest match to it. It's delicious, healthful, and filling. The galangal, ginger, and lemon grass chunks are not meant to be eaten, so they can be thrown out or put back in the pot.
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
You can make a flavorful chicken broth by simmering a rotisserie chicken carcass, garlic, onion, celery, salt, pepper, and 2 tablespoons soy sauce for a couple of hours in a stockpot with as much water as you desire, instead of using pre-made. If making your own, strain solids from broth and freeze all but 4 to 5 cups of the broth for later use.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
402 calories; protein 21.3g; carbohydrates 16g; fat 30.5g; cholesterol 44.3mg; sodium 1417.2mg. Full Nutrition