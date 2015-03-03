Tom Kha Gai Thai Soup

I fell in love with my local Thai restaurant's tom kha gai soup, and this is my closest match to it. It's delicious, healthful, and filling. The galangal, ginger, and lemon grass chunks are not meant to be eaten, so they can be thrown out or put back in the pot.

By JuliAnne

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Devein lime leaves and cut into very thin slices; set aside.

  • Combine chicken broth and coconut milk in a large pot; bring to a boil. Add chiles, galangal, and ginger and simmer over medium heat for 10 to 15 minutes. Add chicken, sliced lime leaves, and lemon grass and continue to cook until chicken is no longer pink in the centers, about 10 minutes.

  • Turn off the heat and add the drained straw mushrooms, fish sauce, sugar, and lime juice. Stir well, and serve with plenty of fresh cilantro on top as a garnish.

Cook's Note:

You can make a flavorful chicken broth by simmering a rotisserie chicken carcass, garlic, onion, celery, salt, pepper, and 2 tablespoons soy sauce for a couple of hours in a stockpot with as much water as you desire, instead of using pre-made. If making your own, strain solids from broth and freeze all but 4 to 5 cups of the broth for later use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
402 calories; protein 21.3g; carbohydrates 16g; fat 30.5g; cholesterol 44.3mg; sodium 1417.2mg. Full Nutrition
