Wheat Dosa

Wheat dosa. Serve with coconut chutney, sambar, or some other Indian curry.

By Nihit Navroz Mehta

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
7 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine flour, 2 tablespoons oil, salt, and baking soda together in a bowl. Mix for 1 to 2 minutes. Add 1 3/4 cup water and mix until it's lump free, the chunks of flour have dissolved, and the batter has a good consistency, adding more water if needed.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil on a griddle over medium heat. Pour some of the batter onto the griddle; spread the batter in a circular motion, slowly yet steadily. Cook until the edges start to brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the grill. Repeat with remaining batter, adding more oil between each batch.

Cook's Notes:

The trick in this recipe is the batter, you want to make sure to have it to the consistency of a regular dosa batter. (If you don't know what that means, it's almost the same consistency as yogurt.)

You can use 1 tablespoon butter instead of 2 tablespoons oil. The butter/oil added initially to the dosa batter ensures the crispiness.

You can use baking powder instead of baking soda. It's important to make sure you add just a pinch of baking powder or soda. I'd recommend the soda since it has a slightly bitter flavor that's commonly seen.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 12.4g; fat 12g; sodium 63.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

