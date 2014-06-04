Baked Lemon-Butter Salmon

Easy and delicious lemon-butter salmon fillets. This is an old recipe I changed up a bit and doubled in order to feed a large group or family.

By charbaiz

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 fillets
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Spray a baking dish with cooking spray and place salmon fillets in the dish.

  • Place butter in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high in 30-second increments until melted, 30 seconds to 1 minute.

  • Mix lemon juice, salt, and pepper into the melted butter; pour over the salmon.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until fish flakes easily with a fork, 12 to 18 minutes.

Cook's Note:

I use wild salmon fillets that are approximately 1/2-inch thick. You can use 1 large 2-pound salmon fillet cut into 8 servings pieces if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
175 calories; protein 20.9g; carbohydrates 0.4g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 64mg; sodium 92.3mg. Full Nutrition
