Whole Wheat Buttermilk Pancakes
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 203.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.4g 11 %
carbohydrates: 26g 8 %
dietary fiber: 3.4g 14 %
sugars: 9.7g
fat: 10.3g 16 %
saturated fat: 3.7g 19 %
cholesterol: 32.6mg 11 %
vitamin a iu: 52.1IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 2.2mg 17 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 0.4mg 1 %
folate: 12.2mcg 3 %
calcium: 104.8mg 11 %
iron: 1.6mg 9 %
magnesium: 35.6mg 13 %
potassium: 208mg 6 %
sodium: 436.5mg 18 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 7 %
calories from fat: 92.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.