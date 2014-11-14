Whole Wheat Buttermilk Pancakes

These pancakes are amazing! I made them for my family one morning and they turned out to be fluffy and good in spite of the whole wheat flour!

By Homegrown

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine buttermilk, egg, and vegetable oil in a bowl. Mix in flours, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Stir in chocolate chips.

  • Spray a skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium heat. Working in batches, spoon or pour 1/4 cupfuls of batter onto the hot skillet. Cook until bubbles form and edges are dry, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook until golden brown, about 2 minutes longer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 26g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 32.6mg; sodium 436.5mg. Full Nutrition
