Grandma's Buttermilk Pancakes

These are the best buttermilk pancakes. This recipe is handed down from my grandmother.

By Daniel Roberts

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 pancakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat a griddle to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) according to manufacturer's instructions.

  • Combine flour, sugar, salt, and baking soda in a mixing bowl; mix thoroughly. Add 3 cups buttermilk, vegetable oil, and eggs; mix thoroughly by hand with a spoon. Add more buttermilk to adjust consistency if needed. Batter should be slightly lumpy but not too thick; pancakes will be flat if batter is overmixed.

  • Working in batches, spoon batter onto the hot griddle. Cook until the bubbles that form on the top surface begin to pop, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook until the other side is golden brown, about 2 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 16.7g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 20.1mg; sodium 225.2mg. Full Nutrition
