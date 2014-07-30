Coconut Curry Chicken in the Slow Cooker

This is how we clean out the vegetable bin! You can add pretty much any veggies that you like to this red coconut curry. We've made this with shrimp instead of chicken, added apples, used spinach and zucchini... Have fun! Also, the seasoning quantities are on the "light" side. If you like your seasonings as we do, double them! It's the seasonings and coconut milk that make it. This can be served as a soup/stew, or with brown rice (our fave!), or quinoa.

By Selayma

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
4 hrs 5 mins
total:
4 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken, onions, and garlic and brown chicken on all sides, 5 to 7 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • While browning the cubed chicken, mix red curry paste in some of the coconut milk, just to blend it well. Add to a slow cooker, along with remaining coconut milk and water. Add broccoli, squash, celery, carrot, chile peppers, cardamom, garam masala, cumin, cinnamon, salt, and pepper. Add chicken mixture.

  • Cover and cook until vegetables are tender and chicken is no longer pink in the centers, on Low for 6 hours, or High for 4 hours.

Cook's Note:

You can use shrimp, pork, or beef in this, in addition to other vegetables. Also, if you prefer firmer vegetables, put in all of your hard veggies first, and then about an hour before it's done, add your soft veggies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
415 calories; protein 20.2g; carbohydrates 16.5g; fat 32.6g; cholesterol 39mg; sodium 235.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022