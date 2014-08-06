Corn and Zucchini Pancakes

These savory corn and zucchini fritters use fresh seasonal produce to make a unique side for any of your grilled favorites. Perfect with grilled chicken, fish or beef. The zucchini helps to keep the cakes moist and the corn gives them a sweet crunch. It's a perfect way to sneak in more veggies, especially if you have some picky eaters in the family. Who can resist savory little pancakes?

By Anne Talbot-Kleeman

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 pancakes
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C).

  • Whisk buttermilk, whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, Parmesan cheese, egg, olive oil, salt, baking powder, and pepper together in a medium bowl until smooth. Stir in corn, zucchini, onion, basil, and garlic.

  • Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium heat. Pour 1/4 cup batter into the pan to make a 3-inch fritter. Repeat to make 3 more fritters in the skillet. Cook until edges are firm and bottom is golden brown, about 2 minutes. Flip and cook until the other side is golden brown, about 2 minutes more. Transfer to a baking sheet and place in the preheated oven to keep warm. Repeat to make remaining pancakes.

  • Serve warm.

Cook's Note:

To make dinnertime a breeze, I make the batter in the morning and store it in the fridge until dinner time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
79 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 11.1g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 13.3mg; sodium 205.1mg. Full Nutrition
