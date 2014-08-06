Corn and Zucchini Pancakes
These savory corn and zucchini fritters use fresh seasonal produce to make a unique side for any of your grilled favorites. Perfect with grilled chicken, fish or beef. The zucchini helps to keep the cakes moist and the corn gives them a sweet crunch. It's a perfect way to sneak in more veggies, especially if you have some picky eaters in the family. Who can resist savory little pancakes?
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
To make dinnertime a breeze, I make the batter in the morning and store it in the fridge until dinner time.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
79 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 11.1g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 13.3mg; sodium 205.1mg. Full Nutrition