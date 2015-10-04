Banana Buckwheat Pancakes

Hearty, healthy buckwheat pancakes to start your day off right. Serve with only the finest dark maple syrup.

By Robert Riggs

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
12 pancakes
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Mix flour, brown sugar, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon in a large mixing bowl until well combined. Clear a hole out in the middle and pour in milk, egg, melted butter, and vanilla. Stir until well combined but do not overmix. Stir banana slices into the pancake mix; set aside for 5 minutes.

  • Lightly oil a griddle with vegetable oil and heat to 325 to 350 degrees F (165 to 175 degrees C). Drop batter by large spoonfuls onto the griddle; cook until bubbles form and the edges are dry, 3 to 4 minutes. Drop some chopped walnuts on top.

  • Flip the pancakes over and if you added walnuts, lightly press down with a spatula to drive the nuts in. Cook until browned, 3 to 4 minutes, then flip back over to the original side for just 1 minute. Continue with remaining batter.

Cook's Notes:

I prefer to use dark muscovado sugar, but any sugar will do.

If you want, run a stick of butter over the hot top of the pancake to provide a little more flavor.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
441 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 56.7g; fat 21.6g; cholesterol 47.3mg; sodium 872.4mg. Full Nutrition
