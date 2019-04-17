Copycat Signature Sauce
Copycat recipe for Chick-fil-A's® signature sauce. Store in the refrigerator in a closed container.
If you are looking for a more grown up version of Chick-fil-a sauce for your dino nuggies. This is the recipe for you. We did a side by side taste test and this sauce won over the Chick-fil-a sauce because it had more flavor. My teens really liked it but if you are making it for a toddler beware, it does not look or taste exactly the same. Note- I made the recipe as written.Read More
