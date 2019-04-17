Copycat Signature Sauce

Copycat recipe for Chick-fil-A's® signature sauce. Store in the refrigerator in a closed container.

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Directions

  • Whisk mayonnaise, honey, barbecue sauce, both mustards, and lemon juice together in a bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
119 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 10.3g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 4.2mg; sodium 217.8mg. Full Nutrition
