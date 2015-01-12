Big Batch Copycat Seasoned Breading

This is a recipe clone of the breading used at Chick-Fil-A®. Store in an airtight container until ready to use. I hope you enjoy it.

By Chris Howard

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
48 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Seasoning Mix:
Breading Mix:

Directions

  • Mix black pepper, white pepper, paprika, and MSG for seasoning mix until well combined. Measure out 1 1/2 cups for breading. Store remaining mixture in an airtight container for another use.

  • Combine flour, chicken seasoning, powdered milk, powdered sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Mix in 1 1/2 cups seasoning mix. Cut in shortening with 2 knives or a pastry blender until evenly distributed.

Tips

Cook's Note:

You can use seasoned salt instead of traditional salt.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of seasoning mix. The actual amount of seasoning mix consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 45.1g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 0.7mg; sodium 916mg. Full Nutrition
