Big Batch Copycat Seasoned Breading
This is a recipe clone of the breading used at Chick-Fil-A®. Store in an airtight container until ready to use. I hope you enjoy it.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
Directions
Tips
Cook's Note:
You can use seasoned salt instead of traditional salt.
Editor's Note:
Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of seasoning mix. The actual amount of seasoning mix consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 45.1g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 0.7mg; sodium 916mg. Full Nutrition