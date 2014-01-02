Scott's Spicy Creamed Collard Greens

We tried to duplicate a spicy collard green recipe from one of our favorite restaurants in North Carolina. They no longer serve this as a side, but the chef did tell us the ingredients... without quantities! After some tinkering, we have come close to what we once ordered every visit. Hope you enjoy it as much as we do!

By Scott K

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until almost browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Add onion and saute until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add jalapeno; cook for 1 minute. Add collard greens, vinegar, and garlic; reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in heavy cream, cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, hot sauce, and nutmeg. Let simmer until thick, 5 to 10 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Adjust Tabasco(R) and jalapeno to your heat tolerance!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 10.1g; carbohydrates 13.9g; fat 17g; cholesterol 49.5mg; sodium 1058mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022