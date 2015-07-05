Braised Baby Bok Choy

Yummy and tender.

By Di

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat until hot, but not smoking. Add bok choy and cook, turning once, until just golden, about 2 minutes. Add stock and soy sauce. Cover, reduce heat to medium, and simmer until bok choy is tender, about 5 minutes.

  • Transfer to a serving platter, reserving liquid in the skillet.

  • Cook liquid over medium-high heat until it is reduced by half, 1 to 2 minutes. Pour over bok choy and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
96 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 10.9g; fat 4.3g; sodium 1014.4mg. Full Nutrition
