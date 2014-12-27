Buffalo Chicken Cheese Ball
A family favorite that I kicked up a notch. The Buffalo sauce and extra chicken make this a tasty, zesty dish. Great for tailgating, as an appetizer for parties, or just a lazy day snack. The longer it sits the better the flavors mesh. Serve with crackers.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
Sometimes I split the ball into two before adding the Buffalo sauce just to have one for those that prefer no heat. Either way it's delicious!
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 56.2mg; sodium 352.3mg. Full Nutrition