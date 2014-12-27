Buffalo Chicken Cheese Ball

Rating: Unrated

A family favorite that I kicked up a notch. The Buffalo sauce and extra chicken make this a tasty, zesty dish. Great for tailgating, as an appetizer for parties, or just a lazy day snack. The longer it sits the better the flavors mesh. Serve with crackers.

By ladyt88

prep:
10 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir cream cheese until smooth. Mix in chicken until well incorporated. Add Buffalo sauce, mayonnaise, garlic, and ranch dressing mix; mix well.

  • Scoop onto plastic wrap. Wrap and roll into a tight ball. Refrigerate for 8 hours, or overnight.

Cook's Note:

Sometimes I split the ball into two before adding the Buffalo sauce just to have one for those that prefer no heat. Either way it's delicious!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 56.2mg; sodium 352.3mg. Full Nutrition
