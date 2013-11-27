White Chocolate and Raspberry Creme Brulee

My favorite creme brulee recipe with white chocolate and raspberry. It's pretty simple compared with some I've seen and tried. My young son likes all the stirring involved and loves to help make this treat.

By hersheygirl

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
1 hr 35 mins
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Divide jam evenly among 8 ramekins; spread to cover bottom. Place ramekins in a large baking dish pan with 2-inch (or larger) sides.

  • Combine cream and white chocolate in a pan over medium-low heat. Stir constantly until chocolate has melted, about 5 minutes. Add 1/2 cup sugar and stir until dissolved; do not boil. Remove from the heat.

  • Mix egg yolks, vanilla, and salt together in a bowl with a pour spout. Add cream mixture in slowly, whisking all the white. Pour mixture evenly on top of jam in the ramekins. Fill the outer pan with hot water so it's at least halfway up the outsides of the ramekins; this water bath will keep the egg from becoming rubbery and will keep your custard smooth.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until mixture is set but still a little wobbly in the middle; 40 to 45 minutes. Remove from the oven and transfer ramekins to a cooling rack to cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Place in the refrigerator to chill, at least 1 hour.

  • Remove ramekins from the refrigerator. Sprinkle about 1 teaspoon sugar evenly over the top of each custard. Fire custards with a kitchen torch until sugar is liquefied and starts to brown. Allow crust to harden for about 2 minutes, then serve immediately.

Cook's Notes:

You can use almond bark in place of white chocolate, or a seed from a vanilla bean in place of the vanilla extract. Instead of 2 cups heavy cream, you can use 1 1/2 cups heavy cream and 1/2 cup milk.

This recipe can be made without the raspberry and tastes just fine. Other alterations include using a different jam, or adding different flavored extracts (1 teaspoon for most) or even 1/4 cup Grand Marnier(R) or Kahlua(R) for an even richer dessert.

Per Serving:
473 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 38.4g; fat 34.3g; cholesterol 241mg; sodium 73.2mg. Full Nutrition
