Curried Chicken and Rice Soup

This curried chicken and rice soup was a last-minute idea that turned out very delicious, and was incredibly easy. My kids all gave it 5 stars!

By halfnotes

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Melt butter in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion, carrots, and celery; saute until tender, about 5 minutes. Add mushrooms and garlic; stir to combine. Cover and cook for 5 minutes.

  • Add rice, curry powder, and cayenne; cook and stir for 1 minute. Add chicken stock; bring to a boil.

  • Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes. Add chicken and return to a simmer. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until rice is tender, 10 to 15 minutes more.

Cook's Notes:

If you use a low-sodium chicken broth, additional salt will be needed. This is a thicker soup, so add more stock if a thinner soup is desired.

You can use 5 cups shredded cooked chicken in place of canned chicken, if desired.

I use Kirkland(R) organic chicken stock and Kirkland(R) canned chicken breast.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
422 calories; protein 32.4g; carbohydrates 37.3g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 91.3mg; sodium 1380.1mg. Full Nutrition
