Chicken and Vegetable Curry
I combined ingredients from our favorite chicken and vegetable curry recipes to try something new. Serve with basmati rice and warm naan bread.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
You can use vegetable oil instead of olive, low-fat coconut milk instead of regular, and fresh tomatoes instead of canned.
While it is simmering leave the skillet uncovered for less liquid. If you want more liquid, add the lid to the skillet, or cover partially.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
337 calories; protein 22.1g; carbohydrates 12.4g; fat 22.3g; cholesterol 70.1mg; sodium 269.7mg. Full Nutrition