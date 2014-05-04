Chicken and Vegetable Curry

I combined ingredients from our favorite chicken and vegetable curry recipes to try something new. Serve with basmati rice and warm naan bread.

By susanterry

prep:
40 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir until onion is clear, 5 to 7 minutes. Reduce heat to low and add cumin, turmeric, black pepper, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and cayenne. Stir until combined.

  • Increase heat to medium and add chicken; stir until coated. Cook and stir until chicken is no longer pink in the center, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove skillet from heat and transfer chicken to a plate with a slotted spoon, leaving some liquid in the skillet.

  • Add carrots, celery, and bell peppers to the skillet over medium heat. Stir until combined and coated with the remaining spice liquid from the pan. Cook, stirring every minute, for 5 minutes. Add tomatoes and coconut milk; stir until completely combined with the veggies. Cook, uncovered, over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until liquid begins to bubble. Add chicken and stir to combine. Reduce heat until gently bubbling.

  • Simmer, adding reserved tomato juice if needed, for a minimum of 30 minutes, or up to 2 hours if you have time.

Cook's Notes:

You can use vegetable oil instead of olive, low-fat coconut milk instead of regular, and fresh tomatoes instead of canned.

While it is simmering leave the skillet uncovered for less liquid. If you want more liquid, add the lid to the skillet, or cover partially.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
337 calories; protein 22.1g; carbohydrates 12.4g; fat 22.3g; cholesterol 70.1mg; sodium 269.7mg. Full Nutrition
