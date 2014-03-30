Banana Pudding with Chessmen® Cookies

This banana pudding with Pepperidge Farm® Chessmen® cookies is a family and work favorite!

By Kel

prep:
25 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine milk and pudding mix in a bowl. Whisk for 2 minutes.

  • Combine condensed milk and cream cheese in a separate bowl; beat with an electric mixer until smooth. Fold in whipped topping. Slowly fold in pudding mixture.

  • Layer 1/2 of the cookies in the bottom of a 9x13-inch pan. Top with 1/2 of the bananas, 1/2 of the pudding mixture, remaining bananas, remaining pudding mixture, and remaining cookies.

  • Chill for 2 hours before serving.

Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 37.7g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 37.5mg; sodium 236.7mg. Full Nutrition
