Banana Pudding with Chessmen® Cookies
Servings Per Recipe: 24
Calories: 257.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 4g 8 %
carbohydrates: 37.7g 12 %
dietary fiber: 0.9g 4 %
sugars: 24.5g
fat: 10.7g 16 %
saturated fat: 7.2g 36 %
cholesterol: 37.5mg 13 %
vitamin a iu: 329.3IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 1.6mg 12 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 8 %
vitamin c: 3.1mg 5 %
folate: 22.9mcg 6 %
calcium: 85.3mg 9 %
iron: 0.6mg 3 %
magnesium: 17.2mg 6 %
potassium: 227.8mg 6 %
sodium: 236.7mg 10 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 10 %
calories from fat: 95.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.