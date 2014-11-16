Grits and Greens Casserole

This grits and greens casserole was a fast hit with my family, and has turned into a Thanksgiving dish.

By saint fu

Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels; reserve some grease in the skillet. Let bacon cool enough to handle, about 5 minutes; chop and set aside.

  • Heat reserved grease in the skillet over medium heat. Add onion and saute until golden, 7 to 10 minutes. Set aside.

  • Combine 6 cups chicken broth and half-and-half in a large pot; bring to a boil. Stir in grits, return to a boil, and cover. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook, stirring often, until grits are tender, 25 to 30 minutes.

  • While grits are cooking, bring remaining 2 cups chicken broth to a boil in another pot. Add greens, reduce heat, and cook until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and squeeze out all liquid.

  • Stir bacon, onions, Monterey Jack and Parmesan cheeses, butter, salt, and pepper into grits. When butter is melted, stir in greens. Transfer mixture to a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until starting to brown on top, about 15 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Don't use instant grits for this.

You can use spinach or collard greens instead of turnip, and heavy cream instead of half-and-half.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
432 calories; protein 13.8g; carbohydrates 26.2g; fat 30.3g; cholesterol 87.3mg; sodium 1222mg. Full Nutrition
