Grilled Lobster Tails

Quick and easy meal. Serve with your favorite grilled veggies, like asparagus.

By STEPHW

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 lobster tails
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Cut down the tops of each lobster tail to prevent them from curling up as they cook.

  • Mix butter, seafood seasoning, lemon juice, garlic, and pepper together in a bowl.

  • Place lobster tails, shell-sides down, on the preheated grill for 5 minutes. Turn over and brush with butter mixture. Continue to cook until shells are bright red and meat is opaque, 5 to 7 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
384 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 3.5g; fat 27.6g; cholesterol 174.3mg; sodium 1155.9mg. Full Nutrition
