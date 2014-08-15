Grilled Lobster with Tarragon Butter Sauce

This is my favorite recipe of all time. Incredible!

By Psalm Caird Wyckoff

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Cut lobster tails lengthwise with poultry shears. Cut open claws to allow sauce to reach the meat.

  • Combine butter, lemon juice, onion, parsley, garlic, tarragon, and hot sauce in a bowl. Slather meat with sauce and place face-down on the preheated grill.

  • Cook until lobster begins to char, 5 to 6 minutes. Flip and continue to grill until meat is opaque and firm, 5 to 6 minutes more.

Cook's Note:

I parboil and freeze the lobsters in advance. Blanch live lobsters in boiling brine for 60 seconds, chill in a sink of cold water and ice. Break off the tails and claws. Freeze tails and claws in freezer bags. Discard heads. Frozen tails are easier to split than fresh.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
625 calories; protein 109.2g; carbohydrates 7.3g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 413.4mg; sodium 2109.4mg. Full Nutrition
