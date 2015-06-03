5-Layer Chocolate Banana Pudding Pie

This is a make-ahead icebox dessert. Banana pudding is a southern classic. This recipe takes it to a new level by making it into a pie and adding decadent chocolate layer.

Ingredients

Crust:
Chocolate Ganache:
Cream Cheese Layer:
Pudding Layer:
Topping:

Directions

  • Prepare crust: combine pretzels, cookies, and brown sugar in the bowl of a food processor; pulse until blended. Drizzle in melted butter slowly, and pulse to combine. Press firmly into the bottom of a 9x13-inch dish.

  • Prepare chocolate ganache: heat cream in the microwave in 1-minute increments until boiling. Add chocolate and whisk until combined and melted. Spread ganache over the crust and place in the refrigerator until needed.

  • Prepare cream cheese layer: mix cream cheese, powdered sugar, and a small amount of cream in a bowl with a wire whisk to add air to the cream cheese. Add remaining cream and mix until well whipped; spread over the crust.

  • Slice bananas lengthwise, then cut in half. Arrange over the cream cheese mixture and return to the refrigerator.

  • Prepare pudding layer: Whisk milk and pudding mix in a bowl until pudding begins to set, 3 to 4 minutes. Spoon over the bananas and return to the refrigerator.

  • Prepare topping: beat cream in a chilled glass or metal bowl with an electric mixer until frothy. Add powdered sugar gradually, continuing to beat until soft peaks form. Spread on top of pudding layer and sprinkle with grated chocolate.

  • Chill in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours or overnight before slicing and serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
316 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 32.2g; fat 20.3g; cholesterol 58.6mg; sodium 241.3mg. Full Nutrition
