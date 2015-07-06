Banana Pudding with Graham Crackers

I made this recipe when I was craving banana pudding but out of the traditional Nilla® wafers. When I realized the graham crackers would make nice even layers a snap, the idea to make it in an 8x8-inch pan came quickly. It tastes amazing, and the crackers soften quicker than the wafers do. The addition of the Dream Whip® topping mix makes this very creamy and the even layering means you taste all three elements in every bite!

By Brandy Bruton

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour milk, pudding mix, and whipped topping mix into a large bowl; mix with an electric whisk or hand whisk until ingredients are combined and a thick pudding forms.

    Advertisement

  • Break graham cracker sheets in half to form squares.

  • Cover the bottom of an 8-inch square baking pan with 9 graham cracker squares. Layer 1/2 of the banana slices on top in even rows and cover with 1/2 of the pudding mixture, using a spatula to spread it evenly. Repeat layers once more. Sprinkle the top with graham cracker crumbs, if desired.

  • Cover and refrigerate until fully chilled, 4 hours or longer. Cut into 9 squares to serve.

Cook's Note:

You could also top this with a layer of Cool Whip(R); I omitted due to my fiance's preferences.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 53.3g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 490.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022