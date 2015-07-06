Banana Pudding with Graham Crackers
I made this recipe when I was craving banana pudding but out of the traditional Nilla® wafers. When I realized the graham crackers would make nice even layers a snap, the idea to make it in an 8x8-inch pan came quickly. It tastes amazing, and the crackers soften quicker than the wafers do. The addition of the Dream Whip® topping mix makes this very creamy and the even layering means you taste all three elements in every bite!
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
You could also top this with a layer of Cool Whip(R); I omitted due to my fiance's preferences.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 53.3g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 490.2mg. Full Nutrition