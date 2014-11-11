Ground Beef Chili

The whole family loves this simple ground beef chili recipe. Delicious with shredded cheese and cornbread.

By Carma

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and jalapenos; saute until tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a large pot.

  • Add ground beef to the same skillet; cook and stir over medium-high heat until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease.

  • Transfer beef to the large pot and add crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce, pinto beans, kidney beans, chili powder, and cumin. Simmer over low heat for 1 hour.

Cook's Note:

The heat from the jalapeno pepper is in the seeds. I have made this chili with the seeds from the peppers and it was still mild enough to serve to my kids.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
378 calories; protein 25.3g; carbohydrates 38.4g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 52.7mg; sodium 1215.5mg. Full Nutrition
