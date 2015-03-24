Jalapeno Popper Chicken Baked Ziti

Believe it or not, this recipe came to me in a dream after discussing previous adventures with jalapeno poppers and standard baked ziti. I awoke the next morning with a desire and a vision, and thus this delicious, spicy, and creamy ziti was born.

By Chris Buerke

prep:
45 mins
cook:
3 hrs 25 mins
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Shredded Chicken:
Jalapeno Popper Filling:
Baked Ziti:
Topping:

Directions

  • Combine chicken breasts, chicken broth, salt, pepper, onion flakes, oregano, and garlic for shredded chicken in a medium slow cooker, making sure chicken is completely covered by broth.

  • Cook until chicken is no longer pink in the center, on Low for 5 to 6 hours or on High for 3 to 4 hours.

  • Thirty minutes before chicken is finished cooking, preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add ziti and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 11 minutes. Drain and set aside.

  • While ziti is cooking, prepare filling: fry bacon, jalapenos, and onion in a small skillet over medium-high heat until onions are tender and bacon is browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from the heat and transfer to a small mixing bowl with cream cheese, mozzarella, Parmesan, and mayonnaise; mix until well combined.

  • Remove chicken from the slow cooker and place into a large bowl; use 2 forks to shred chicken into small pieces. Add cooked ziti and Alfredo sauce; mix well.

  • Pour 1/2 of the chicken-ziti mixture into the prepared baking dish and sprinkle pepper Jack cheese in an even layer over top. Spread jalapeno popper filling evenly across the dish. Pour remaining chicken-ziti mixture into the dish, and sprinkle 1/2 cup mozzarella over top.

  • Mix crushed crackers, Parmesan cheese, and butter for topping together in a small bowl; sprinkle over the pasta dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and just barely starts to turn golden, 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
709 calories; protein 35.5g; carbohydrates 38.8g; fat 45.6g; cholesterol 129.2mg; sodium 1321.9mg. Full Nutrition
