Gluten-Free Lavender and Banana Cake

This is the best gluten-free dessert I have ever made.

By Char

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9-inch square cake
Ingredients

Cake:
Glaze (Optional):

Directions

  • Beat bananas, cream of coconut, coconut milk, eggs, and lavender for cake together in a large bowl. Add honey and sugar while continuing to mix.

  • Combine flour, baking soda, and salt in a separate bowl. Pour mixture slowly into the wet mixture while beating with an electric mixer on low speed.

  • Allow to stand at room temperature to allow lavender flavor to steep into the batter, 20 to 30 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch square baking pan.

  • Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Let cool completely, 20 to 30 minutes.

  • While cake cools, mix powdered sugar, lavender, and coconut milk for glaze together to form a paste that is just thin enough to run off of a spoon. Allow to sit for 20 to 30 minutes before drizzling over completely cooled lavender cake.

Cook's Note:

You can use soy or regular milk instead of coconut.

You can use 1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour instead of gluten-free.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 49g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 219.2mg. Full Nutrition
