Dairy-Free Turkey-Quinoa Meatloaf Casserole

Rating: Unrated

This recipe is delicious! Using all organic and clean ingredients, this is a great healthy substitute for a classic dish. Dairy and nut free. Very moist so it's great for leftovers as well. This will quickly become a healthy family favorite!

By Eric Haskin

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
55 mins
additional:
8 hrs 5 mins
total:
9 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 9x13-inch casserole
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring chicken broth and quinoa to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until quinoa is tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Let quinoa chill, 8 hours or overnight.

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch glass casserole pan with coconut oil.

  • Heat olive oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Cook onion and garlic in the hot oil until onion starts to soften, about 5 minutes.

  • Mix onion and garlic in a large bowl with turkey, cooked quinoa, aminos, syrup, Sriracha, tomato paste, mustard, salt, and pepper and stir until it turns into a runny paste. Pour mixture evenly in the prepared pan and top with ketchup.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the center, 30 to 40 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Turn the oven off and let rest, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove, cut, and serve.

Cook's Note:

You can use organic mild BBQ instead of ketchup to spread on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 42.2g; carbohydrates 15.9g; fat 17.9g; cholesterol 170.8mg; sodium 711.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/12/2022