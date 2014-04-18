4-Cheese Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Rating: Unrated

This is my first submitted recipe. I have tried many other spinach dip recipes from this website, but felt like something was missing or they were too "Alfredo-ey." So I modified the recipes I found to eliminate the Alfredo sauce and substituted in the cheeses I had on hand. Voila! A delicious recipe that I felt proud to share with my fellow cooks. Serve with chips or veggies. I hope you enjoy!

By JupiterReigns

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add spinach, artichoke hearts, and any marinade oil that remains after chopping them. Add onion, garlic, pepper, salt, and red pepper flakes; cook, stirring regularly so it doesn't burn on the bottom, until spinach has wilted and mixture is wet, about 3 minutes.

  • Reduce heat to low and add cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, processed cheese, and Cheddar cheese. Stir occasionally and allow to simmer, uncovered, until cheeses have melted and some of the water from the spinach has cooked off, about 3 more minutes. This allows the herbs and spices to infuse their flavor into the dip. Serve hot.

Cook's Notes:

If it is too cheesy or you prefer it a little creamier, mix in a large dollop of sour cream. Add diced jalapenos for an added spice kick.

As the dip cools, it will thicken. It's good cold, and also reheats well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 5.1g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 38.4mg; sodium 457.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

