Baked Spinach-Artichoke Dip without Mayo

This is an amazing recipe for a creamy, cheesy spinach-artichoke dip, without the excess oil! I made this recipe because I wanted the perfect combination. It has the perfect amount of spice without being too overpowering, and is made without mayonnaise, so you don't get the oiliness that some other dips may have. I love to serve this with toasted sourdough bread.

By Lovley Food

Gallery

Recipe Summary

cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Place thawed spinach in a kitchen towel; wrap tightly to squeeze out excess water until spinach is just damp. Set aside.

  • Mix cream cheese, sour cream, onion powder, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl until smooth and creamy. Add artichoke hearts, drained spinach, hot sauce, and garlic; mix well. Add in 1 cup mozzarella cheese and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese; mix well. Pour into the prepared baking dish and sprinkle with extra cheese if you like a crispy, bubbly cheese layer on top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly and slightly browned on top, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

If you would like a ready-to-eat appetizer with a classy touch, toast some baguette slices in the oven for 3 minutes. Top with prepared dip and a few shreds of cheese, and return to oven for approximately 3 more minutes. Sprinkle with fresh parsley, and you have a fabulous looking and tasting appetizer!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
121 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 26.6mg; sodium 347mg. Full Nutrition
