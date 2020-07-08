Tartar Sauce with Pickled Carrots

Tartar sauce is the perfect dip for fish sticks. It's even better made with pickled carrots!

By Ange's Table

5 mins
5 mins
4
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Stir pickled carrots into mayonnaise. Add in enough pickle juice to thin to desired consistency. Season with salt.

Cook's Note:

You can use dill pickles or any pickled vegetables in place of carrots.

103 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 1.3g; fat 10.9g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 455.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

