Tartar Sauce with Pickled Carrots
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 102.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.1g
carbohydrates: 1.3g
sugars: 0.1g
fat: 10.9g 17 %
saturated fat: 1.6g 8 %
cholesterol: 5.2mg 2 %
vitamin a iu: 99.1IU 2 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 0.7mcg
calcium: 5.7mg 1 %
iron: 0.1mg
magnesium: 0.6mg
potassium: 6.8mg
sodium: 455.5mg 18 %
calories from fat: 98.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved