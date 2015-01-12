Oven-Roasted Salmon with Tarragon Tartar Sauce

The tarragon tartar sauce is awesome and works great with salmon. Also used it with mahi mahi and was good also.

By kac

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Salmon:
Tarragon Tartar Sauce:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Remove salmon skin and any pin bones; pat dry. Rub both sides with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Arrange on the baking skeet.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until the thickest part is still translucent and an instant-read thermometer reads at least 125 degrees F (52 degrees C), about 15 minutes; salmon will continue to cook once out of the oven.

  • While salmon is roasting, prepare tartar sauce: combine mayonnaise, sour cream, tarragon, relish, capers, shallot, white wine vinegar, lemon zest, Dijon, sugar, Worcestershire, hot sauce, salt, and pepper in a bowl; mix until blended. Chill to blend flavors until salmon is ready.

  • Remove salmon from the oven. Transfer to a platter and garnish with lemon slices and tarragon. Serve with tartar sauce.

Cook's Note:

Only thing I did different was to use white wine in place of the vinegar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
404 calories; protein 20.5g; carbohydrates 5g; fat 34g; cholesterol 70.4mg; sodium 324.1mg. Full Nutrition
