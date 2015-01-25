Mini Crab Cakes with Curried Tartar Sauce

My family loves these. You don't need to use the curried tartar--you can use regular, but the curried tartar is what sets this recipe apart. I ask you to give it a try before deciding against it!

By Maria Connors

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Curried Tartar Sauce:
Crab Cakes:

Directions

  • Mix mayonnaise, relish, mustard, hot sauce, garam masala, and cilantro for tartar sauce in a bowl until well blended. Cover and chill in the refrigerator until flavors have blended, about 1 hour.

  • Melt butter in a frying pan. Add celery, onion, and bell peppers; saute until soft, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and set aside to cool.

  • Place bread crumbs and crabmeat in a large bowl. Add cooled vegetables, eggs, seafood seasoning, pepper, and cayenne; mix until well blended and moist. Form crab mixture into 1 1/2- to 2-inch balls.

  • Heat oil in a frying pan over medium or medium-low heat. Add crab balls and flatten the tops with a spatula. Fry to a golden brown, about 5 minutes. Carefully flip and repeat to brown the other side. Drain on a wire rack.

  • Serve with curried tartar sauce.

Cook's Note:

For fresh bread crumbs, process bread or rolls in a food processor or blender until fine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 14g; carbohydrates 16.1g; fat 23.4g; cholesterol 141.4mg; sodium 658.4mg. Full Nutrition
