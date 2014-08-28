Healthy Chicken and Spinach Panini
Servings Per Recipe: 1
Calories: 365.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 40.1g 80 %
carbohydrates: 34.9g 11 %
dietary fiber: 6.3g 25 %
sugars: 7.1g
fat: 7.1g 11 %
saturated fat: 2.5g 13 %
cholesterol: 70.6mg 24 %
vitamin a iu: 4071.3IU 81 %
niacin equivalents: 20.6mg 158 %
vitamin b6: 0.8mg 50 %
vitamin c: 33.9mg 56 %
folate: 107.4mcg 27 %
calcium: 257.4mg 26 %
iron: 3.9mg 22 %
magnesium: 107mg 38 %
potassium: 654.1mg 18 %
sodium: 621.8mg 25 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 32 %
calories from fat: 63.5
