Healthy Chicken and Spinach Panini

This is my own personal recipe, I was trying to think of a quick and easy but healthy meal for myself. It's very fresh and tasty, and it's a great warm chicken panini for a cooler day!

By andrea

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 sandwich
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
olive oil cooking spray

Directions

  • Spray a skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat.

  • Poke a few holes in the chicken and season with 1 teaspoon lemon juice, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Add to the hot skillet and cook, flipping occasionally, until no longer pink in the center but not fully cooked, about 8 minutes. Remove chicken to a plate.

  • Add onion, red peppers, and garlic to the hot skillet. Add more seasonings if desired, and cook until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Add chicken back to the skillet; cook and stir for 3 minutes.

  • Preheat a panini maker and lightly oil both sides.

  • Mix spinach in a bowl with remaining 1 teaspoon lemon juice. Add chicken and veggie mixture to the spinach and mix it around.

  • Place a slice of bread on the preheated panini maker. Put chicken mixture on top, followed by Cheddar slice and remaining bread. Toast the sandwich until bread is brown and crispy and cheese it mostly melted, 4 to 6 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
365 calories; protein 40.1g; carbohydrates 34.9g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 70.6mg; sodium 621.8mg. Full Nutrition
