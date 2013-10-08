Heavenly Cranberry Scones

A delightful and easy recipe for scones. This is a bit unusual because it doesn't require milk or egg. The result is a lovely and light scone that's so good it's heavenly!

By Lindsay

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 scones
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet.

  • Sift flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in a mixing bowl. Cut in cold butter with 2 knives or a pastry blender until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in yogurt, then cranberries.

  • Form dough into a ball and place on the prepared baking sheet. Pat down into a 1/4-inch to 1/2-inch thick circle. Sprinkle with sugar and cut into 8 segments.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges are slightly crisp and top is browned, about 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and redefine the cut marks.

Cook's Notes:

You can use plain yogurt if you prefer instead of vanilla. And if you don't have fresh cranberries, you can use dried cranberries or dried cherries.

This makes a great holiday gift when you make up the dry ingredients and provide the recipe with a bag of cranberries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 28.7g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 23.7mg; sodium 245.6mg. Full Nutrition
