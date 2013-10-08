Heavenly Cranberry Scones
A delightful and easy recipe for scones. This is a bit unusual because it doesn't require milk or egg. The result is a lovely and light scone that's so good it's heavenly!
Ingredients
8
Directions
Cook's Notes:
You can use plain yogurt if you prefer instead of vanilla. And if you don't have fresh cranberries, you can use dried cranberries or dried cherries.
This makes a great holiday gift when you make up the dry ingredients and provide the recipe with a bag of cranberries.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 28.7g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 23.7mg; sodium 245.6mg. Full Nutrition