Fattet Betenjan (Eggplant and Yogurt Salad)

Make this salad for your next picnic, party, lunch, or even as a simple cold dinner and enjoy it to the last bite.

By Lana daoud

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour water and 2 tablespoons salt into a large bowl. Add cubed eggplant and let sit for 30 minutes. Drain and place on paper towel-lines plates until completely dry, about 30 more minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Chop pita bread into 1-inch cubes and place on a baking sheet.

  • Roast in the preheated oven, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes; do not burn. Remove from the oven and set aside.

  • Heat 1/2 inch oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Working in batches, fry eggplant until golden, about 6 minutes per batch. Remove to paper towel-lined plates to drain.

  • Meanwhile, combine yogurt, mayonnaise, lemon juice, garlic, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Cover and refrigerate until needed.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a small frying pan. Add almonds and cook until fragrant, about 1 to 2 minutes. Continue to cook, stirring often, until nicely brown and toasted, 3 to 4 minutes longer. Remove from the heat.

  • Place lettuce on a serving platter. Layer with eggplant, chickpeas, and roasted pita bread. Pour yogurt mixture over top and sprinkle with toasted almonds. Serve at room temperature or cold.

Cook's Notes:

You could adjust the amounts of any of the ingredients to your liking. I sometimes add more chickpeas and almonds.

I always add the bread and yogurt right before serving to stop the bread getting soggy.

Editor's Notes:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of salt water brine. The actual amount consumed will vary.

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
435 calories; protein 16g; carbohydrates 59.1g; fat 16.7g; cholesterol 8.6mg; sodium 2306.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022