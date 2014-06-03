Fattet Betenjan (Eggplant and Yogurt Salad)
Make this salad for your next picnic, party, lunch, or even as a simple cold dinner and enjoy it to the last bite.
Ingredients
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
You could adjust the amounts of any of the ingredients to your liking. I sometimes add more chickpeas and almonds.
I always add the bread and yogurt right before serving to stop the bread getting soggy.
Editor's Notes:
Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of salt water brine. The actual amount consumed will vary.
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.
