Roasted Eggplant and Red Bell Pepper Salad
After making revisions to an Italian recipe for antipasto, I came up with this eggplant salad dish. It is not as time intensive as it appears; many of the steps can be performed simultaneously.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
Green, yellow, or orange bell peppers may be substituted for some of the red peppers.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 39.3g; fat 16.6g; sodium 336.2mg. Full Nutrition