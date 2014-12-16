Easy Chinese New Year Cookies
A blend of chocolate and butterscotch flavor held together with noodles. An easy and popular treat for Chinese New Year.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
You can use chopped pecans instead of peanuts.
The melted chocolate tends to sink to the bottom of the mixture. When spooning out, stir frequently and take from the bottom.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
57 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 5.4g; fat 3.7g; sodium 33.2mg. Full Nutrition