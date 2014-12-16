Easy Chinese New Year Cookies

Rating: Unrated

A blend of chocolate and butterscotch flavor held together with noodles. An easy and popular treat for Chinese New Year.

By Brian

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place chocolate and butterscotch chips in the top of a double boiler over simmering water. Stir frequently, scraping down the sides with a rubber spatula to avoid scorching, until melted, about 5 minutes. Stir in noodles and peanuts.

  • Drop teaspoonfuls of the mixture onto waxed paper. Let cool and set before serving, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

You can use chopped pecans instead of peanuts.

The melted chocolate tends to sink to the bottom of the mixture. When spooning out, stir frequently and take from the bottom.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
57 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 5.4g; fat 3.7g; sodium 33.2mg. Full Nutrition
