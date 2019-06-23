Warm White Bean Dip

Rating: Unrated

Easy and tasty appetizer for the holidays. Keeps guests munching while you are trying to get dinner on the table! Serve with crackers or tortilla chips.

By Elizabeth

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pulse garlic in a food processor until minced. Add beans, cumin, lime juice, and salt; pulse until all ingredients are well combined, 5 to 10 seconds.

  • With the motor running, slowly pour olive oil through the feed tube and process until mixture is creamy, about 20 seconds. Transfer to a microwave-safe serving bowl.

  • Heat in the microwave on high for 30 seconds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
95 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 11.9g; fat 3.6g; sodium 21.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Chef Mo
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2021
Loved the northern beans in this dip! So very tasty and great warm! Served it with tortilla chips. Read More
